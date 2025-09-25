Libra: Your health looks promising today, giving you the energy to spend time playing or engaging in fun activities with friends. It’s also a favorable day for real estate matters and financial dealings. Unexpected gifts or pleasant surprises may come from relatives and friends, adding joy to your day. Love will feel especially sweet, like rich chocolate, and you’ll cherish tender moments of togetherness. Socially, the day is likely to be lively and engaging, with people seeking your advice and readily valuing your words. However, you may also crave some solitude, preferring to spend part of your free time in peaceful activities like cleaning and organizing your home. In married life, the warmth of simple gestures—touches, hugs, and kisses—will hold special meaning today. Remedy: Keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth to attract excellent financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.