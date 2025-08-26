Libra: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life today. Your confidence and positive expectations will pave the way for your hopes and desires to take shape. Those employed may feel the pinch of past overspending, but remember — friends and well-wishers will be there to support you if needed. In matters of the heart, be mindful of your words; if something you said has hurt your partner, acknowledge it with sincerity before it turns into a misunderstanding. Work and household responsibilities could bring some pressure, making you a bit short-tempered. However, you will also find moments of free time — use them for meditation or quiet reflection to restore inner peace. Married natives may face minor disturbances due to outside interference, but patience and trust will help strengthen your bond. Remedy: For better financial stability, apply oil on your body and in your navel before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.