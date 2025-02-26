Libra: You may feel lower on energy than usual today, so avoid overloading yourself with extra work. Take some rest and reschedule non-urgent tasks for another day. Businesspersons can expect significant profits, with opportunities to take their ventures to new heights. Use your intelligence and influence to handle sensitive family matters effectively. Your partner will miss you deeply throughout the day—plan a special surprise to make it a memorable one. Your colleagues or business partners will be excited about your new ideas and ventures. While sports are important, don’t let them interfere with your education. Today, you’ll truly understand why marriages are considered to be made in heaven. Remedy: Serving and helping physically challenged individuals will bring you great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.