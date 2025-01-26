Libra: You may recover from a prolonged illness soon. However, financial gains might fall short of your expectations. Domestic situations could cause some disappointment, but you'll come to understand that love is the ultimate solace. Your energy and skills will help you explore ways to boost your income. Favorable planetary alignments will bring several moments of joy today. Your spouse’s sweet and innocent gestures will add a delightful touch to your day. Remedy: Serve and support physically challenged individuals, and offer sesame-based treats to foster happiness and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.