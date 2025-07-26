Libra: A great deal may rest on your shoulders today, so maintaining a clear and focused mind will be key to making sound decisions. If you're running a business with close friends or family members, exercise caution—misunderstandings or missteps could lead to financial setbacks. Your charm and ability to make a strong impression will open up rewarding opportunities. Those who are engaged will find joy and emotional comfort in their partner’s presence. In your free time, you’ll feel rejuvenated by simply taking a walk under the open sky and enjoying the fresh air. Mental peace will accompany you today, giving you a calm and steady outlook. Love is in full bloom—it’s one of those rare, passionate days where your bond with your spouse could feel electric and intense. However, if your partner needs space or seems distant, avoid pressuring them. Give things time, and trust that the situation will naturally improve. Remedy: Stay honest in your dealings—integrity will boost your reliability and strengthen your relationships.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.