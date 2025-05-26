Libra: Friends may introduce you to someone special who will greatly influence your thinking. You understand the value of money well, so the savings you make today will help you avoid big problems in the future. Avoid getting involved in arguments or controversial topics with your loved ones. Today, you might experience a deep and unconditional kind of love. It’s a good day for business, and a sudden business trip could bring positive results. Take time to surprise your spouse by spending the day with them and setting work aside. If you think marriage is only about physical intimacy, today will show you the true meaning of love. Remedy: For a happy family life, keep raw turmeric and five Peepal leaves under your pillow while you sleep.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 1:20 pm to 3:00 pm.