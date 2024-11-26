Libra: Today holds the promise of happiness and meaningful experiences. You may come to understand the true importance of money, as a financial need might arise, leaving you reflecting on its value. Opportunities to attend social gatherings could bring you closer to influential people, opening doors for growth and connections. This is a day to strengthen your personal relationships—choose to forgive your partner for past misunderstandings, making your bond even stronger. Though minor challenges may arise, your determination could lead to significant achievements. Be mindful of colleagues who might feel irritable if things don’t go their way. Handle correspondence with extra attention to detail to avoid errors. Your spouse might bring a smile to your face by reminiscing about your youthful, mischievous days together. Remedy: To attract stable financial conditions, consider worshiping an image or idol of Goddess Durga as Simhavahini (riding a lion).

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.