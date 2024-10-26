Libra: Avoid overeating and steer clear of high-calorie foods today. Be cautious and take your time when negotiating major financial deals—impulsive decisions could backfire. Your friends will uplift your spirits by planning something exciting for the evening. Despite some disagreements, your love life will remain strong, and you'll succeed in keeping your partner happy. An unexpected message from someone from your past might make the day unforgettable. A positive shift awaits in your intimate married life, bringing renewed closeness. Also, make time to engage in a sport you excel at—it will energize you. Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola (vermilion robe) to the idol of Hanumanji to invite blessings and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.