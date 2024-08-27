Libra: Today, you'll feel a boost in both confidence and energy. If you've been facing financial challenges, there's a chance for unexpected gains that could quickly resolve some ongoing issues. However, you may feel a bit down due to the current atmosphere at home. In matters of love, your feelings will deepen gradually. It's important to stay true to your own judgment when making crucial business decisions—don't let others influence you. An old item might surface at home today, bringing back fond memories of your childhood. Although you may sense some distance from your spouse, you'll realize by the day's end that they've been busy preparing something special just for you. Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara Tree in water overnight. Drink this water the following morning to enjoy a harmonious time with your family.

• Lucky Colour: Aqua.

• Auspicious Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM.