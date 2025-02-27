Libra: Engage in acts of charity and donation to find inner peace and fulfillment. Be extra cautious with your belongings today, as there is a risk of theft involving your movable property. Taking necessary precautions will help prevent any losses. Your spouse will make a heartfelt effort to bring happiness into your day, making it a joyful and fulfilling experience. However, emotional disturbances may cloud your mind—try to stay calm and centered. Today, you’ll gain insight into why your boss often seems harsh, and this realization will bring you a sense of clarity and relief. Your day will be filled with travel, entertainment, and social interactions, keeping you engaged and energized. However, keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as they may not be feeling their best. Remedy: Prepare multi-grain rotis or bread and feed them to birds to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.