Libra: Avoid getting lost in daydreams—it's time to take action and meet your family's expectations. Be extra cautious in your work or business today, as carelessness could lead to financial setbacks. Spend some quiet, quality time with your loved ones. If others come to you with their problems, try not to let it weigh down your peace of mind. A surprise message may brighten your day and fill your evening with joy. A new partnership opportunity looks promising and may bring positive results. Tonight, you may feel the urge to step out for a peaceful walk—perhaps on the terrace or in a nearby park—to clear your thoughts. You will experience the true bliss of married life today. Remedy: For improved health and positivity, prepare and eat a sweet dish made with milk, sugar, and rice.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.