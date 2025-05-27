Libra: Some family members may display envious behavior that tests your patience. Try not to lose your temper, as overreacting could escalate the situation. Remember, some things in life must simply be accepted with grace. Take extra care of your valuables today—there’s a risk that something you own might get lost or stolen. You're in a cheerful and loving mood, and your vibrant energy will uplift those around you. However, you might find yourself longing for a deeper romantic connection. Don’t worry—love has its seasons, and change is on the horizon. Collaborate with creative individuals who share your vision; their energy can help you thrive. As you keep pace with your goals, don't forget the importance of spending quality time with your family. Although you'll recognize this today, balancing both may still prove challenging. You might feel overlooked by your partner at first, but by the end of the day, you’ll discover they were simply busy planning something thoughtful for you. Remedy: Applying a tilak of white sandalwood can promote wellness and help maintain your vitality.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.