Libra: Your most cherished dream is likely to come true today, but try to keep your excitement in check, as overexcitement could lead to complications. An old friend may seek financial help, but offering support could strain your finances. Children should focus on their studies and carefully plan for the future. Breaking through social barriers may feel challenging today. Interacting with influential individuals could inspire you with fresh ideas and strategies. Feeling disillusioned by matters of money, love, or family, you might seek solace by visiting a spiritual teacher in search of inner peace. In your married life, you may feel the need for some personal space today. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by gifting yellow clothing or fabrics to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.