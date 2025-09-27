Libra: Today, you are likely to experience joy by appreciating the success of others. Seek advice from the senior members of your family regarding financial management and savings, and apply their guidance in your daily life. An invitation to an award function of your child will bring happiness, as your child’s achievements are likely to meet your expectations. Be careful, as a miscommunication or misunderstood message might dampen your mood. Carry yourself with confidence like a star, but ensure your actions remain praiseworthy. Some aspects of your married life may feel a little beyond your control today. You may also receive a long-awaited phone call from someone, bringing back fond memories and transporting you to cherished moments from the past. Remedy: Offer Prasad at a Goddess Durga temple to enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 7.45 pm to 8.45 pm.