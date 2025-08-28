Libra: Motivate yourself to embrace optimism today—it will boost your confidence, make you more adaptable, and help you let go of draining emotions like fear, jealousy, hatred, and revenge. Real estate ventures may bring fruitful returns, making this a good time for investment. An evening spent with friends will refresh your spirit and do wonders for your mood. For those immersed in love, life feels like a melody—and today you may hear a tune so special that it makes you forget every other song. The presence and support of female members in your life will play a vital role in your progress, regardless of your field of work. Although you will have plenty of free time, you might struggle to find something deeply fulfilling to do. However, a thoughtful gesture from your spouse—perhaps a surprise gift—will bring you joy and warmth. Remedy: Feed dogs with rotis, bread, or other food to enhance positivity and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.