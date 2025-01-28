Libra: Your evening may bring mixed emotions, which could leave you feeling a bit tense. However, don’t worry too much, as moments of happiness will outweigh any disappointments. At a social gathering, you might meet someone who shares valuable advice to improve your financial situation. Older relatives might make unreasonable demands, so handle them with patience. There's a strong chance of meeting someone who captures your heart today. Stay focused on your work and avoid getting involved in emotional confrontations. Travel plans will not only bring joy but also offer enriching experiences. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today is likely to fulfil that desire. Remedy: Feed green fodder to cows to strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.