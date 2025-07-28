Libra: You are blessed with remarkable intelligence and confidence—use these strengths to your advantage today. However, the day may begin with an unexpected financial setback, which could affect your mood. Eligible individuals may receive promising matrimonial proposals. Set aside your worries and enjoy meaningful moments with your romantic partner. New connections made today could open exciting doors in your career. Despite a hectic schedule, you’ll find some time for yourself—use it to explore your creative side. Someone once said marriage is only about physical closeness—but today, you’ll realize that true love runs much deeper. Remedy: When positively aligned, Rahu symbolizes creativity, sacrifice, and transformation. To improve your financial well-being, focus on selfless service and find innovative ways to help others.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.