Libra: Avoid overeating and consider joining a health club to stay fit. Don’t rush into investments—take time to consider all aspects, or you may face losses. The day will be mostly positive, but someone you trust might disappoint you. Your soulmate will have you in their thoughts all day. At work, adapt to the situation and speak only when necessary—saying the wrong thing could land you in trouble. It’s better to keep your feelings to yourself today. On a brighter note, after a long time, you’ll receive a warm and loving hug from your spouse, bringing comfort and joy. Remedy: Keep your work desk clean and organised to help boost your success in professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.