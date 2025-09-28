Libra: Encourage yourself to embrace optimism—it strengthens both your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, let go of negative emotions such as fear, hatred, jealousy, and the urge for revenge. Avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they not only harm your health but also create financial strain. This is a good day to support children with their studies and assignments. Don’t let sorrow weigh you down—it will fade away like melting ice. Focus quietly on your goals and keep your plans to yourself until success is within reach. Be mindful of your belongings, as carelessness may lead to loss or theft. On a brighter note, a refreshing and fulfilling change awaits in your marital life. Remedy: Offer food items containing jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or father-like figures for lasting prosperity and stability.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.