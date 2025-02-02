Libra: You will have plenty of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritated. Be mindful of your finances—save wisely and spend thoughtfully to avoid regrets later. Use your intelligence and influence to handle sensitive family matters with care. Your partner may have certain expectations, but you might not be able to fulfill them, which could lead to disappointment. Avoid making promises unless you're sure you can keep them. Favorable planetary alignments will bring moments of joy throughout the day. Also, embrace the power of a warm hug—it will do wonders for your well-being, and your spouse will provide plenty of them. Remedy: Enhance your financial well-being by offering a whole bulb of garlic and onion into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Beige.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.