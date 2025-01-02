Libra: Unexpected travel can be exhausting and may leave you feeling overwhelmed. To relax and rejuvenate, consider massaging your body with oil to soothe tired muscles. Financial gains are likely today, especially in the evening, as any previously lent money might return promptly. Friends and family will occupy much of your time, so strive to maintain patience and avoid speaking harshly to your partner, as it could lead to regret later. Positive changes at work will benefit you, but make sure not to waste valuable time. Time is precious—once it’s gone, it cannot be reclaimed, so cherish every moment. Your spouse may feel overlooked due to your busy schedule and might express dissatisfaction in the evening. To maintain harmony, ensure they feel valued. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to support a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2 pm.