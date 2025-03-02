Libra: Your confidence and energy will be at their peak today. Established and experienced business professionals of this zodiac sign should invest their money wisely. Avoid unnecessary arguments, confrontations, and fault-finding in others. A special friend may bring you comfort in an emotional moment. At work, things will go smoothly, and circumstances will be in your favor. Recognizing the value of time, you may feel drawn to solitude, which will prove beneficial. Passion and romance will reach new heights with your spouse today. Remedy: Wrap two handfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor and needy. This will help bring greater happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.