Libra: To break free from today’s emotional haze, it’s important to let go of the past and embrace the present with an open heart. An unexpected guest may visit your home today—and their arrival could bring a surprising financial blessing. Your recent success will uplift your family, adding another bright chapter to your legacy. Keep striving to be someone others look up to—it’s a journey worth taking. There’s a strong possibility of meeting someone today who truly captures your heart. Let your natural charm and grace shine through—though many may notice it, only a few will understand the true depth behind your charisma. The love and affection of your spouse will help you forget life’s past struggles, filling your heart with warmth and gratitude. Engaging in acts of kindness or social service today will leave you feeling inspired and fulfilled. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead to promote good health and protect yourself from illness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.