Libra: You will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Those running small-scale businesses may receive useful advice from close ones, which could bring financial gains. Avoid interfering in your spouse’s personal matters without consent, as it may lead to unnecessary friction. With mutual understanding, you can prevent such issues. Plan something special for the evening and make it romantic—it could strengthen your bond. Your sincere efforts today are likely to yield excellent results. While you and your spouse may enjoy quality time together, an old unresolved matter could spark conflict. Still, there’s also a chance of receiving delightful news as a couple. Remedy: Have your meals seated on a small wooden stool (chowki) and without footwear to promote harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.