Libra: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will bring joy and help you unwind. You may encounter someone with grand ideas and ambitious plans—be sure to verify their credibility before making any financial commitments. Concerns about your parents’ health may cause some anxiety, so offer them your care and attention. Romance blooms today as you and your partner share deep emotional moments and bask in the beauty of love. However, be mindful—an overly assertive attitude might draw criticism from colleagues. On the bright side, your quick thinking and problem-solving skills will earn you well-deserved recognition. Tensions in your relationship may lead to heated exchanges, making you feel like walking away. But don’t give up too easily—patience and understanding can help rebuild harmony. Remedy: For ongoing financial prosperity, treat Kinnars (eunuchs) with kindness and respect, as they are associated with Mercury’s blessings.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.