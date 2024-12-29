Libra: Good day ahead! You'll radiate positivity and step out with a cheerful mindset. However, be cautious, as the loss of a valuable item could affect your mood. Stay mindful of your emotions—avoid venting frustration on those around you, as it could lead to isolation. Romance is in the air! Plan something special for the evening and make it as memorable as possible. Friends will admire your perseverance and celebrate your success in completing a challenging task. Embrace the spotlight today and act in ways that deserve admiration. It’s a day to embrace excitement and passion! With your spouse, you might experience the pinnacle of love and romance. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.