Libra: Try to leave work early and engage in activities you truly enjoy. Financial improvements will help you clear long-pending dues and bills. The day begins with good news from close relatives or friends. A sudden romantic encounter may uplift your mood. After work, colleagues might invite you to a small get-together. You have a unique personality and prefer solitude, but despite having some free time today, office work may keep you occupied. External interference could cause disturbances in your married life, so stay mindful. Remedy: To maintain happiness in your love life, have a salt-free meal once a day.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.