Libra: Support from influential individuals will significantly uplift your morale. You may finally need to dip into long-saved funds today, though the expenses could dampen your mood a bit. However, an enjoyable evening with friends or a shopping spree will help lift your spirits. Offer guidance to someone struggling in love—it could make a real difference. At work, your skills will be put to the test, so stay focused and channel your efforts for the best outcome. Although your day may be packed, the evening promises some quality time for personal enjoyment. Your spouse may go out of their way to shower you with love and care, almost like a guardian angel. Remedy: Engrave a Rahu Yantra on a piece of lead and keep it in your wallet or pocket to enhance progress in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.