Libra: Shake off the gloom that’s holding you back and hindering your progress. Business owners heading out for work should ensure their money is stored safely, as there is a risk of theft. Be mindful and fair, especially with those who genuinely care for you. The longing for love may keep you up at night. With some free time on your hands, consider using it for meditation, which will bring you mental peace. Someone might show unusual interest in your spouse today, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize there’s nothing to worry about. Avoid investing in stocks or companies you’re unfamiliar with without consulting trusted associates. Remedy: Keep a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home to improve financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.