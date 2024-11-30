Libra: Your playful, childlike nature will shine through today, putting you in a lighthearted and cheerful mood. Financial matters may take a positive turn, with opportunities to resolve any lingering issues and gain monetary benefits. Your sharp wit will uplift the spirits of those around you. However, avoid giving in to the emotional demands of your partner, as it’s important to set healthy boundaries. To enjoy a relaxing and pleasant evening, focus on completing your tasks diligently during the day. Married life may present some minor challenges, but with patience, they can be easily managed. Watching a film or drama might spark a longing for a trip to the hills, filling you with wanderlust. Remedy: Recite the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak to strengthen your love life and invite harmony into your relationships.

Lucky Colour: Blue/Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.