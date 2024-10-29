Libra: Not an ideal day for expectant mothers—exercise extra caution while walking. Financial gains may fall short of your expectations. Your patience could wear thin today, so choose your words wisely to avoid hurting others. Consider planting a sapling to invite positivity into your day. Work-related changes will bring benefits, even if they don't feel immediately noticeable. You might struggle to find time for yourself despite your best efforts. Be prepared for some emotional turbulence, as your spouse's words or actions could upset you today. Remedy: Keep a copper vessel filled with water by your bedside at night. In the morning, pour the water at the base of a nearby tree to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.