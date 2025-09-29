Libra: A cheerful and refreshing day lies ahead. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support or benefits from their in-laws. If you plan to make changes in your home environment, ensure that everyone’s opinion is considered before moving forward. Avoid giving in to unreasonable demands in matters of love. Businesspersons are advised to design fresh strategies to stay ahead of growing competition. Remember, nurturing relationships requires quality time—make sure to invest in the people you truly value. A slight lack of understanding with your spouse may leave you feeling dissatisfied, so patience and open communication will be important. Remedy: Maintain harmony and happiness in the family by chanting ॐ ब्रां ब्रीं ब्रौं सः बुधाय नमः (Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha) 11 times during the day and evening.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.