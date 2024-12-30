Libra: Your cherished dream is likely to come true, but try to stay balanced—excessive excitement might lead to unexpected challenges. Today, you might find a good use for the money you’ve been saving for a while, though the expenses could dampen your spirits. Later, an old friend’s visit will brighten your day. Avoid overly sentimental conversations with your partner, as they might not go as planned. Exercise caution before committing to any significant financial venture. Your creative ideas and chosen activities today could yield rewards beyond your expectations. However, your spouse may not fully meet your emotional needs, leaving you feeling a bit unsettled. Remedy: Share your blessings by offering food to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.