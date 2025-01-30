Libra: Elders should channel their extra energy into productive activities to see positive results. Financial stability is likely to improve. If you had lent money to someone, expect to get it back today. Be mindful of your behaviour towards guests—being rude could upset your family and create tension in relationships. Single individuals may meet someone special today, but make sure to clarify their relationship status before taking things further. Despite a few minor obstacles, today holds great potential for success. Watch for colleagues who may become moody if their needs aren't met. You’ll enjoy quality time with your spouse, though a past unresolved issue could lead to a small conflict. Contrary to the common belief that married life revolves around fights and intimacy, today will be peaceful and harmonious. Remedy: Prepare a dessert with milk, rice, and sugar. Eat it after moonrise, under the moonlight, to bring happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.