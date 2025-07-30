. Long-term investments are likely to bring solid gains, so think ahead. A communication gap with someone close may leave you feeling low. On the brighter side, your love life will feel lively and uplifting. Stay alert while interacting with influential people—you might come across a valuable piece of advice. The day may start on a sluggish note, but things will gradually improve. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself and may reconnect with someone dear. The day holds a romantic vibe, making it a perfect one to cherish with your partner. Remedy: For inner strength and clarity, chant the following mantra 11 times: Palasha Pushpa Sankasham, Taaraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraatmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamaamyaham.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.