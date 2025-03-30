Libra: Hope will flourish within you, much like a vibrant, fragrant, and captivating flower. A smart approach to financial opportunities may bring you some extra earnings today. An evening spent at the movies or enjoying dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and content. Avoid losing yourself completely in matters of love—maintain your individuality. Despite a heavy workload, your energy levels will remain high, allowing you to complete tasks ahead of schedule. You'll also find time to indulge in your favorite activities. However, if you made plans without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a less-than-welcoming response. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, consider gifting red or maroon-colored clothing to your father or teacher.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.