Libra: Expectant mothers should be particularly cautious while walking on slippery or uneven surfaces. Today, a parent may offer valuable advice about the importance of saving money. Pay close attention to their words, as disregarding this guidance could lead to challenges in the near future. At home, strive to avoid conflicts and be flexible in accommodating your family's needs. Romance will be delightful—reach out to your loved one and make the most of the day. Artists and working women are likely to have a highly productive day. Handle all correspondence with care and precision. You and your spouse might receive some wonderful news today. Remedy: To promote good health, consider placing copper rivets on the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.