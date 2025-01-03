Libra: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and tolerance. While staying true to your values, approach decisions rationally. You might feel a strong urge to seek quick financial gains, so proceed with caution. Children could surprise you with exciting news. Avoid resorting to emotional manipulation in your relationships, as it can create unnecessary tension. The day may begin on a tiring note, but as it unfolds, you’ll see positive developments. By evening, you’ll find some time for yourself, which could be well-spent reconnecting with someone close. If your spouse seems upset, it’s best to maintain patience and avoid unnecessary conflict. A short, enjoyable trip with loved ones might be on the horizon, promising a refreshing change. Remedy: The Moon symbolizes women and girls; respect their feelings and nurture your relationships. Show appreciation for your partner to keep your love life harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.