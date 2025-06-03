Libra: Don’t let difficult situations upset you. Just as salt enhances the flavor of food, a little hardship helps you appreciate true happiness. Consider attending a social gathering to lift your spirits. Be mindful of unexpected expenses—they may add to your financial stress. Friends and family will likely demand much of your attention today. Your partner may feel irritated by one of your habits, so be gentle and understanding in your interactions. Even with a heavy workload, you’ll manage to stay energetic and productive, possibly finishing tasks ahead of schedule. In your free time, you might finally get around to activities you've long been meaning to do. If you've been going through a rough patch in your marriage, today could bring a welcome turning point and renewed warmth. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to help improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 am to 8 am.