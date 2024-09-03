Libra: Start your day with yoga and meditation to boost your energy levels and maintain a balanced mood throughout the day. Financially, things are looking up as delayed payments are finally recovered. You'll have plenty of time to enjoy with family and friends. However, be prepared for a potential disappointment in your love life, as a gift you give may not bring the expected joy. Workwise, the day should progress smoothly. You might come across an old item at home that stirs up nostalgic memories of your childhood. Be aware that a small lie from your spouse could upset you, but try to keep things in perspective. Remedy: To invite positivity into your love life, consider helping and serving those who are visually impaired.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.