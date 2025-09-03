Libra: Take care of your health today and strictly avoid alcohol. Spending on liquor or cigarettes will not only harm your body but also disturb your finances. A piece of good news about ancestral property may bring happiness to the whole family. You may struggle to make your partner understand your perspective, and there’s a risk that someone else might try to take credit for your work. After days of busyness, you will finally find time for yourself. An old issue might spark a quarrel with your spouse—perhaps about a forgotten birthday—but things will settle by the day’s end. Remedy: Keep crystal balls in your bedroom to improve health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.