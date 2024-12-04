Libra: Today is a favourable day to explore religious or spiritual pursuits. Focus on investments with a long-term perspective for better returns. Your charm and personality may help you make new friends, and there’s a strong possibility of meeting someone who touches your heart. Avoid signing any new joint ventures or partnerships for now. Completing your work on time and heading home early will benefit you, bringing joy to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. You and your spouse are likely to share a deeply romantic and meaningful conversation today. Remedy: For rapid career growth, maintain honesty and avoid deceitful or fraudulent behaviour.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.