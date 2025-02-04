Libra: Avoid long journeys today, as you are not strong enough to travel, and it may further weaken you. Some individuals of this sign may receive financial benefits through their children, making them feel proud. However, those around you may not be pleased with you, despite your efforts to keep them happy. Be mindful of your behavior, as your partner may be in an unpredictable mood. This is a favorable day to push forward and finalize important business deals, and your communication and work skills will stand out. Marital stress may arise due to unmet daily needs, such as food, cleaning, or household chores.

Remedy: Offering water to a Peepal tree and circumambulating it, especially on Saturdays, will be highly beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.