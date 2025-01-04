Libra: Today, you'll be brimming with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the time it usually takes. Married couples may face significant expenses related to their children's education. While your challenges may feel overwhelming, those around you might not recognize the depth of your struggles, possibly because they don't see it as their concern. Love transcends the boundaries of logic, and today, you'll experience its blissful ecstasy. If an argument arises, stay calm and avoid making harsh comments. After navigating through various challenges in your married life, today offers a perfect opportunity to celebrate and cherish your love for each other. Remember, many prioritize wealth over health only to reverse the trend later. Health is your true wealth—overcome laziness and adopt an active lifestyle to live fully. Remedy: To promote harmony and balance in your family, keep a white-light zero-watt bulb lit in the Northwest direction of your home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.