Libra: You may experience body pain today, so it's best to avoid any strenuous physical activity that could add stress to your body. Ensure you get enough rest. Guidance from your father could prove valuable in your workplace. While tensions may arise, the support of your family will provide comfort. You may find yourself reminiscing about a dear friend in their absence. Recognition for your good deeds at work is likely. Auspicious rituals, ceremonies, or spiritual practices may take place at home. It’s a day to appreciate the joyful aspects of married life. Remedy: To support good health, consider placing copper rivets on all four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.