Libra: Prioritize your health over social commitments today—your well-being is the foundation for everything else. Those who have been facing prolonged financial difficulties may find unexpected opportunities to improve their situation, potentially resolving several pressing issues. Be cautious, though—don't let friends exploit your kindness. Your partner might find your unpredictable mood challenging, so try to stay grounded and open. Avoid entering joint ventures at this time, as others may not have your best interests at heart. While you might feel like spending much of your day resting, the evening will bring a deeper appreciation for how valuable time truly is. Make it a habit to surprise your partner in thoughtful ways—small gestures go a long way in making them feel cherished. Remedy: For career growth and positive energy, consider donating food, mats, sweets, and a mirror to those in need—preferably in a bamboo basket.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.