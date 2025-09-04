Libra: You will find ample time for yourself today, making it the perfect opportunity to step out for a refreshing long walk that will benefit your health. Long-pending arrears and dues are likely to be recovered, bringing you relief. However, in your zeal to meet workplace demands, family needs may get overlooked—so try to strike a balance. Spending quality time with your beloved will help strengthen understanding and bring you closer. Fresh ideas will prove to be productive and rewarding. While solitude can be soothing, overthinking may create restlessness. Don’t hesitate to reach out to an experienced person and share your concerns—it will ease your mind. After a stretch of distant or tense days, you and your spouse are likely to rediscover warmth and affection in your relationship. Remedy: To enhance happiness and harmony at home, apply a saffron mark on a Peepal tree and tie a loose yellow thread around it.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.