Libra: Seniors are advised to channel their surplus energy into meaningful pursuits for rewarding outcomes. Investments in antiques and jewellery are likely to yield financial gains and enhance prosperity. Your brother may offer more support than you expected. Avoid giving in to unreasonable demands in your romantic relationship. Collaborate with creative individuals who share your vision and values. Use your time wisely—once lost, it cannot be reclaimed. After a period of misunderstanding, the evening promises warmth and renewed affection from your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic bond by drinking water stored in an orange-coloured glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.