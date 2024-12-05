Libra: Your charming demeanor will draw attention and admiration from those around you. Spend some quality time with your spouse discussing finances and planning for a secure future. Support from relatives will help ease the mental burden you've been carrying. An unexpected romantic encounter is likely to brighten your day. Taking bold steps and making confident decisions will lead to favorable outcomes. In your free time, consider diving into a good book, though interruptions from family members may test your patience. After a challenging period, you and your spouse will rediscover the love and connection you share. Remedy: Reading Durga Saptashati can bring harmony and bliss to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2.15 pm.