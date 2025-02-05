Libra: Elevate your life by embracing peace and appreciating its deeper beauty—letting go of worries is the first step. Long-overdue payments and dues are likely to be recovered today, bringing financial relief. Your intelligence and sense of humor will leave a lasting impression on those around you. Keep your love life private rather than seeking unnecessary attention. Attending lectures or seminars today may introduce fresh ideas that contribute to personal and professional growth. Take time for self-reflection—if you feel lost in the crowd, pause to understand yourself better. A romantic date with your spouse could strengthen your bond and bring warmth to your relationship. Remedy: Light a lamp in front of a Tulsi plant in the evening to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.